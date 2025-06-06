Free dance open house set for June 21 Published 12:00 am Friday, June 6, 2025

Staff report

KANNAPOLIS — Like to dance? Want to learn? Here’s your chance.

The Piedmont School of Music & Dance will be offering a free dance open house at their Kannapolis location, 1605 Old Earnhardt Road. The event will be held June 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. during which time participants can discover the joy of dance during some trial classes, enjoy refreshments and have fun.

The open house dance classes will be available for ages three to adult with a variety of trial classes offered at different times for the varied age groups.

Youth dance classes will begin at 9:30 a.m. for ages three and four followed by classes for preteen/teen at 10:15 a.m., for ages 5 and 6 at 11 a.m., and concluding with ages 6-8 at 11:45.

Adult classes begin at 12:30 p.m. teaching ballet, followed by jazz classes at 1 p.m., and rounding out the day with tap at 1:30 p.m.

During the open house, attendees can also have the opportunity to meet the instructors, tour the studio and as was noted in a release, “discover how dance can help you build confidence, stay fit and make friends — all while having a blast.”