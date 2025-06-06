College basketball: LC grad who was Elon basketball coach dies Published 3:38 am Friday, June 6, 2025

ELON COLLEGE – Elon reported the unexpected death of assistant men’s basketball coach Stacey Lenard Palmore on Thursday.

Palmore was 54 and is survived by a son, Jaden, who played on state championship high school teams at Greensboro Day.

Palmore’s duties at Elon included recruiting operations and he was director of video scouting.

“We are heartbroken,” Elon Director of Athletics Jenn Strawley said in a statement. “Stacey was a man of faith, commitment and dedication who poured himself into our student-athletes.”

Palmore was known by many local athletes as he wrapped up his playing career at Livingstone College in the early 1990s. He was a fine shooter.

He also played golf at the college level.

Palmore’s hometown was Greenwood, S.C. He was on the basketball team at Francis Marion before transferring to Livingstone.

He was a 1993 graduate of Livingstone, earning a B.S. degree in physical education. That’s also where his coaching career got started, as he was an assistant to Blue Bears coach Stan Lewter for the 1992-93 season.

Palmore conducted an annual “Shoot 4 the Stars” basketball camp in his hometown of Greenwood, S.C., for many years, and some Rowan County hoopers competed at those camps. Many campers also worked the camps after they became college players.

Palmore coached and taught at Warwick High in Newport News, Va., for three years after graduating from Livingstone.

He broke into the college coaching ranks at Lander University in his hometown. That started a long coaching odyssey that continued until his death.

Palmore was an assistant at Erskine, Western Carolina, College of Charleston, Virginia Tech, Georgia, Coastal Carolina, USC Upstate, and finally Elon. He went to work at Elon in 2022.

He was widely respected as a mentor and recruiter and landed future NBA players during his stints at schools such as Georgia and Virginia Tech.