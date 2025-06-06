College baseball: Kepley, Heels crush Arizona Published 5:42 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

Staff report

CHAPEL HILL — Anyone wondering why 5-foot-8 UNC junior Kane Kepley projects to be drafted in the first three rounds next month only needed to watch Friday’s game at Boshamer Stadium.

Kepley, a 2022 South Rowan graduate who plays center field for the Tar Heels, homered, tripled and singled and scored four runs as North Carolina (46-13) battered Arizona 18-2 in the opening game of the best-of-three Super Regional.

Kepley’s homer — he doesn’t hit a lot of those — was a solo shot in the eighth to finish the scoring.

Jake Knapp (14-0) pitched seven innings.

UNC had 17 hits and didn’t make an error.

The teams will play again on Saturday at noon.