Celebrating a century in scouting; tickets for banquet available Published 12:05 am Friday, June 6, 2025

SALISBURY — A call for Troop 443 members and supporters is going out for a special event.

Troop 443 is celebrating 100 years of continuous charter at St. John’s Lutheran Church and to mark this milestone they will be having a 100th anniversary celebration banquet.

“We are incredibly proud of the generations of young men who have grown in leadership, service and faith through the scouting program at St. John’s. To date, we have had 177 Eagle Scouts go through Troop 443,” shared Adam Ryerson, Troop 443 Scoutmaster, in a release.

To celebrate this historic achievement, all current and former Scouts, leaders, family members and supporters are invited to join them for the event, scheduled for July 26 at 6 p.m. at Ritchie Hall at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 200 W. Innes St.

There is a charge for the event, and tickets can be purchased in advance by visiting https://troop-443-salisburync.square.site/

Crystal Ryerson, Troop 443 committee member, said that attendees do not have to have an actual printed ticket when checking in at the event as they will have a list of those who have pre-purchased tickets.

Those wishing to purchase special 100th anniversary memorabilia can also do so by visiting the link above.

Adam Ryerson wrote in the release that “this evening will be a wonderful opportunity to share memories, reconnect with old friends, and honor the legacy of Scouting at St. John’s. We will celebrate the many lives impacted by Troop 443 and give thanks for a century of outdoor adventures, community service and leadership development rooted in Christian values.”