Three with local ties honored by Black radio HOF Published 12:07 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

CHARLOTTE — Three locals of broadcast acclaim were recently honored along with others who have similar legacies.

Margaret C. Jones, Dr. State Alexander and Cheryl Patterson Coad (Chirl Girl) were among the names celebrated late last month when the National Black Radio Hall of Fame’s Charlotte chapter hosted its second annual Honors 2025 event.

According to a release from the organization, the event paid tribute to “outstanding former and current radio industry professionals, radio affiliates and underground DJs for their remarkable contributions to the radio and record industry, as well as their dedicated service to the community.”

The event featured a red carpet reception, a formal awards ceremony and live entertainment by Vision Elite Royal Showstoppers, recording artist and trombonist Buff Dillard, and comedian host Alvin Lamar, who is also from Rowan County.

Jones, of Salisbury, was honored for her work spanning decades of broadcasting, and she is also the chapter president. Meanwhile, Alexander, who worked for Livingstone College for decades, is the chapter’s vice president.

“We are honored to recognize these trailblazers who have made a lasting impact on the radio industry and have enriched our community with their talent, passion and dedication,” Jones said. “Their contributions have paved the way for future generations.”

Jones served as an on-air personality at WGIV/WGSP Charlotte; community public spokesperson for WGIV/WPEG’ public service director and “Reach out Charlotte” host at WGSP, Charlotte; account executive at WPOL, Winston-Salem, WTNC Thomasville and WGSP, Charlotte; KTVI Channel 2, St. Louis, temp co-host of God’s Musical World.

Jones was behind a program in the early 1990s called DARE on the Air, in which members of the Charlotte police officers joined her on air to discourage young people from experimenting with drugs.

Alexander served as vice president of WLJZ FM, and worked for WPEG-FM-WGIV-AM, WAAA-AM, WTKX-FM, WBOP-AM, WJLQ-FM, WBSR-AM.

“My last radio job was with WPEG,” Alexander said. “At the time I started working there, I was also doing news on WEGO which was my sister station at the time. I worked there for several years in that role as news director. We had an award-winning news team. We had a really good team. It was a different style in radio back in those days when they were mostly small radio stations, family owned.”

His broadcasting career ended in 1992 when he took the job at Livingstone College.

Despite the long absence, he was thrilled about the recognition.

“This group was commemorating and honoring people during that era of radio,” he said. “Several people have been recognized. It was an honor because it meant at least among my peers there was recognition for the work that we accomplished back then.”

Patterson Coad had stops at WSAT, WXYZ, WCHL, WSTP, WRDX, WSOC, WPEG, WBAV, WFNZ, WPZS and WOSF.

Several individuals took out ads to congratulate the honorees.

“Your passion, dedication and unwavering commitment to your craft have not only inspired your listeners but have also set a shining example for our family,” wrote husband Wade Coad.

The National Black Radio Hall of Fame is a nonprofit organization established to provide a place where people of all ages are able to learn about the history and achievement of Black Radio nationally.

“The need to establish The National Black Radio Hall of Fame results from the underrepresentation of the many contributions and accolades by personalities that played a premier and essential part in the shaping of the history of national radio,” reads a brochure from the event. “The goal of the organization is to recognize and commemorate these personalities often overlooked by national institutions.

“In addition, our Charlotte Chapter will provide college scholarships to broadcast and communication students, as well as mento the designated recipients.”