Summer ARTventures at Waterworks Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

SALISBURY — Waterworks Visual Arts Center is offering opportunities this summer to educate and inspiring creativity and imagination in every child through four fun-filled weeks and 25 art camps.

The camps offer something for ages, 4-18. The curriculum features age-appropriate instruction and loads of creative hands-on fun. Small class sizes allow for high-quality instruction and the instructors are professional artists and/or experienced art educators.

Schedule

• Classes meet Monday-Friday

• Morning Session: 9 a.m.-noon

• Afternoon Session: 1-4 p.m.

Pricing

Weeklong studio classes

• Messy Art: $140/$130 members

• Ages 6-18: $175/$155 members *

*Stay-all-Day Available: $350 /$310 members

Need-based scholarships available for Summer ARTventures classes. Contact Waterworks for application.

Member rewards

Members registering for three or more classes at the same time, receive an additional $5 off the class tuition fee of the third and subsequent classes per student.

Annual Family-level membership or above must be valid at time of registration to receive the member rates and discounts.

For more information and to register, visit https://www.waterworks.org/make-summer-artventures

Call or visit in person, Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., 123 E. Liberty St., Salisbury. 704-636-1882

Ages 4-5: Mornings 9 a.m.-noon

How to Train Your Dragon and other Creatures / June 23-27

Learn art techniques while exploring the magical world of fantasy and fantastic creatures. Young artists will learn about Chagall and his whimsical and dreamlike style of painting. Get messy with Dragon Scale slime and dragon eggs made from paper maché. What happens when you mix a dragon with a unicorn? A dragacorn? Instructor: Debbie Hoffman

Wizard of ART / July 7-11

A magical art camp inspired by the stories of Wicked and the Wizard of Oz. Create amazing masterpieces, and explore themes of friendship and courage. Bring pink and green witches to life and create Munchkin Land tulips. No messy art is complete without wicked and wondrous slime. Defy gravity and spark your imagination learning about the artist Monet and his art style by using dabs of paint and splashes of color. Instructor: Debbie Hoffman

Rock Star Robots and Monster Mayhem / July 14-18

Create robots from found objects, recycled materials, and junk! Using your imagination with paper and paint, make friendly monster faces and riveting robot masks. Discover your own artistic skills and learn about Picasso by using shapes and angles to create paintings, just like he did. What if Picasso painted a robot? Instructor: Debbie Hoffman

The Mad Splatter / July 21-25

Fall down the rabbit hole with a Wonderland art adventure. Create a disappearing Cheshire Cat masterpiece and a Wonderland collage. Learn about the artist Kandinsky who used colors, lines, shapes, and music to create art, Get messy with splatter paint, spin art, and more. Role-play and enjoy a tea party with Alice and her friends. Make Queen of Heart fluffy dough and paint the roses red. Instructor: Debbie Hoffman

Ages 6-8: Mornings 9 a.m.-noon /Afternoons 1-4 p.m.

Polymer Clay Extravaganza! / June 23-27 Morning

Come make some amazing polymer clay creations that will be baked and ready to take home on Friday of our camp! Throughout the week, we will work on original character designs, kawaii jewelry making and more in this exciting clay class. Then, feature your creations in your very own stop motion animation! Instructor: Brenda Gariepy

Mini Masterpieces / June 23-27 Afternoon

Campers will develop their imagination and enhance their artistic skills by learning firsthand about artists in the Modern Masters Exhibition. Students will create their own mini-masterpiece drawings and paintings based on artists in the Modern Masters Exhibition. We will focus on a different artist and explore their art style daily. Students’ artwork will be on display during Masterpieces on parade on Friday and Waterworks Saturday Fun Day. Instructor: Denise Paugh

Fantastic Fantasy Sculpture /July 7-11 Morning

Students will learn clay hand building, as well as age appropriate potter’s wheel skills. Young artists will pinch, mold, model and carve clay to create. Spend your week building things like castles, dragon sculptures, clay mermaids, flying fairies, or whatever else your imagination can conquer. Instructor: Brenda Gariepy

Big, Bold, Beautiful Birds / July 7-11 Afternoon

Welcome Summer in this class where we will have big fun combining different art forms and techniques to create amazing large scale, bright, and colorful mixed media birds. For an extra special touch embellish your birds with a variety of ribbons, trim and sparkly things. Be careful — don’t let your birds take flight! Instructor: Shirl Hull

Mixed Media 3D Aquarium / July 14-18 Morning

Picasso was the pioneer of assemblage and mixed media. Like Picasso, young creatives will have a fun filled week in this class using various art forms, techniques, materials and objects. During the week, campers will construct, paint and assemble their very own aquarium filled with colorful fish they create. Best part – they won’t have to feed their fishy friends or change any water! Instructor: Shirl Hull

Painting Drawing and Self Expression / July 14-18 Afternoon

In this camp young artists will explore different artists found in our Modern Masters exhibit. Throughout the week artists will use acrylic and watercolor paint, oil pastels and other media to make landscape, still life, and portrait paintings. Campers will learn about Picasso, Monet, Chagall and so many other artistic masters. Instructor: Nicolina Whitted

Cirque Du Chagall / July 21-25 Morning

In his work, Chagall worked to create fantasy worlds in which anything was possible. The circus was an event that fascinated young Marc every time it came to his village and the circus stage is a wonderful subject for little artists. They will create their own extraordinary, dreamlike paintings of trapeze artists, lady acrobats, horses and musicians who defy gravity. Instructor: Brenda Gariepy

Masterpieces in Mud / July 21-25 Afternoon

Students will learn pottery wheel- and hand-building techniques while creating their own mini-masterpieces. Young artists will learn decorative glazing techniques based on the paintings of artists Wassily Kandinsky, Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Claude Monet, Marc Chagall and more. We will focus on a different artist and explore their art style daily. Instructor: Brenda Gariepy

Ages 9-11: Mornings 9 a.m.-noon / Afternoons 1-4 p.m.

Pull Throw Twist and Roll / June 23-27 Morning

Campers will expand their imaginations and skill while exploring clay. Students will improve basic hand building techniques in a small setting with plenty of individual instruction and inspiration from our professional teaching artist. Instructor: Brent Smith

Kandinsky Mini Masterpieces / June 23-27 Afternoon

Campers will develop their imagination and enhance their artistic skills by learning firsthand about Artists in the Modern Masters exhibition. Students will create their own mini-masterpiece drawings and paintings based on artists Wassily Kandinsky, Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Claude Monet, Marc Chagall and more. We will focus on a different artist and explore their art style daily. Students’ artwork will be on display during Masterpieces on parade on Friday and Waterworks Saturday Fun Day. Instructor: Brenda Gariepy

Connecting Dots / July 7-11 Morning

This class draws inspiration from George Seurat, who used small colored dots called pointillism to create his paintings, and Yayoi Kusama, who uses different size polka dots to create her work. In this mixed media class young artists will have fun cutting, gluing, painting and using lots of dots to create their very own masterpieces. Instructor: Shirl Hull

Pottery & Printmaking! / July 7-11 Afternoon

Students will learn pottery wheel- and hand-building skills while learning about several printmaking techniques on clay. Young artists will learn decorative glazing techniques such as monoprinting, sgraffito, screen printing and more. We will focus on a different printmaking technique every day. This class is great for all skill levels! Instructor: Brenda Gariepy

Clay-Mazing Adventures / July 14-18 Morning

Campers will expand their imaginations and skill while exploring clay. Students will improve basic hand building techniques in a small setting with plenty of individual instruction and inspiration from our professional teaching artist. Learn shaping techniques, how to properly scratch and slip, and so much more in this exciting class. Instructor: Brent Smith

Splash and Stitch Textiles Modern Master Plushies / July 14-18 Afternoon

“Artwear” is clothing designed to be fine art. Each piece is hand painted and is a one of a kind expression of an artist’s craftsmanship. In this camp, young creatives will transform their own clothing, scarves, and totes into wearable works of art. They will also design plushies inspired by the Modern Masters Exhibition. Instructor: Denise Paugh

Pottery Clay & Play / July 21-25 Morning

Young potters learn how to use clay to make pottery pieces and use clay tools. Hand building students will use coils, slabs and underglazes to transform clay into fun and unique pottery pieces. Potters will also be taught to use the wheel to make bowls, cups and more as they develop their pottery skills. Instructor: Brent Smith

WVAC Digital Photography / July 21-25 Afternoon

This class is an introductory course that will explore the intricacies of photography using digital cameras. Photographers will have the opportunity to address a variety of subject matter and investigate editing apps. Photographers will engage in group critiques and explore the potential of the printed image as a means of expression. Instructor: Brett Schenning

Ages 12-18

Middle School and High School Residency / June 16-20 MS: Mornings | HS: Afternoons

This summer, we invite young artists ages 12-18 to participate in a Portrait Painting Residency. The goal of the residency is to facilitate the development of young artists’ creative practices by providing hands-on experiences and fresh perspectives. For one week, participants will join celebrated artist Maria Bennett Hock and engage in an intensive drawing and painting workshop. Middle school artists will study with Maria in the mornings, 9 a.m.-noon, and high school artists will be guided from 1-4 p.m. The residency culminates in an opportunity for students to present their work and discuss their creative processes. Applications are open to individuals ages 12-18 living in Rowan and surrounding counties. Applications include a short online form, one letter of recommendation from an art instructor and four portfolio images. The residency is offered at no cost, and all materials are provided. Upon completion of the residency, artists will receive a certificate that can be used to build their resumés, provide opportunities to expand their portfolio and strengthen college applications. Instructor: Maria Bennett Hock

Hand and Wheel Clay / June 23-27 Afternoon

Campers will expand their imaginations and skill while exploring clay. Students will improve basic hand-building techniques in a small setting with plenty of individual instruction and inspiration from our professional teaching artist. Learn shaping techniques, how to properly scratch and slip, and so much more in this exciting class. Instructor: Brent Smith

WVAC Darkroom Photo / July 7-11 Afternoon

This introductory course will explore the intricacies of image making using film cameras. Young creatives will be challenged to understand the complexity of making images when they have a limited number of exposures on a roll of film. Photographers will have to slow down, look carefully and think critically, rather than shooting rapid fire and hoping for the best. Artists will also engage in group critiques while exploring the printed image as a means of expression. Instructor: Brett Schenning

Hand & Wheel Advanced / July 14-18 / Afternoon

Returning campers have the opportunity to improve and grow their skills while exploring original project ideas. Potters who have gained some mastery of the fundamentals of hand building or working on the potter’s wheel will explore how to unlock their creativity and imagination by adding personal touches to their forms through texture and glazes. Instructor: Brent Smith