R.A. Clement Association announces latest scholarship crop Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

The R. A. Clement Association recently announced its 2025 R. A. Clement Awards of $500 each to recipients of the George Knox and William Hall Scholarships.

Ce’Airee Watkins: West Rowan High School, daughter of Nakia Gordon and Clifford Watkins of Woodleaf. She will attend Howard University and Methodist University and major in radiologic technology.

Nikari Warren: West Rowan High School, son of Natosha and Nicholas Warren, of Woodleaf, received a George Knox Scholarship. He graduated from West Rowan and plans to attend UNC-Greensboro.

Kha’zyah Rankin: Grimsley High School (Greensboro), daughter of Shemitra Rankin. She plans to major in business at North Carolina Central University.

Xaniyah Price: Salisbury High School, daughter of Chanele Delima. She will attend Johnson C. Smith University and major in communication arts

Raven Danelle Wallace: Langtree Academy (Mooresville) daughter of Reuben and Tinita Wallace. She will attend UNC Asheville and major in Communication Arts.

Naziah Davis: West Rowan High School, daughter of Nerissa Sanders. She will attend Winston-Salem State University and major in nursing.

Jayla Clement: West Rowan High School, daughter of Jason Clement. She will attend Winston-Salem State University and major in nursing.

Isaiah Hatcher: Anson County Early College, son of Natacha M. Deberry. He will receive a William Hall Scholarship award and attend Morris College in Sumter, South Carolina and major in teacher education.

Kendall Duncan: Anson County Early College, will receive a William Hall Scholarship Award. She will attend North Carolina Central University and major in nursing.

Marcus Sturdivant: Anson County Early College, son of Marcus Sturdivant. He will attend UNC-Charlotte and major in computer engineering.