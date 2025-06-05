Pops at the Post moved due to weather Published 4:35 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

SALISBURY — The board of Pops at the Post has announced that this year’s event will be relocated from the originally planned Bell Tower Green to an indoor venue due to the forecast of inclement weather.

This year’s concert will now be held at Keppel Auditorium at Catawba College, 2300 W. Innes Street, Salisbury, on Saturday, June 7. This change of venue ensures the continued enjoyment and safety of attendees while preserving the integrity and spirit of the event, wrote the organization in a press release.

This marks the first time in the event’s 20-year history that the free, family-friendly celebration has been moved due to weather conditions.

As of Thursday, when the board made the decision to move the event, Rowan County Weather’s Steven Monday projected that Salisbury faced likely showers on Saturday afternoon and evening along with a chance for thunderstorms.

The evening will begin with a pre-show performance in the Peeler Crystal Lounge by the Salisbury Swing Band from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by the main symphonic concert from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., with no intermission.

The event will still be available for all the public with no added restrictions on entry.

The feature performance will showcase the Salisbury Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Maestro Daniel Wiley, delivering a vibrant program that blends patriotic classics and popular musical selections.

Pops at the Post is made possible through the support of many community partners. Presenting sponsors are Fred and Alice Stanback, Gerry Hurley and the Salisbury Post. Major backing is also provided by the Julian and Blanche Robertson Family Foundation and F&M Bank, along with Novant Health and Duke Power. Woodson Family Foundation and Cheerwine contribute as the gold sponsors. Additional support comes from Trinity Oaks Retirement Community, Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab, the City of Salisbury, Miller Davis Agency, Global Contact Services, David Post and Barb and Cliff Sorel. Rounding out the list of contributors are Elm Street Farm and Carter Law Group.

Those who wish to support Pops at the Post may make a contribution at https://secure.givelively.org/donate/pops-at-the-post-inc.