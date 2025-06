Paw Pals — June 5 Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

Dog: Sarah (A144866)

Nine months old

Female

Heartworm Negative

Owner surrender – moving can not take with

Been at shelter since May 22

Very sweet puppy!

Cat: Cutie Pie (A145069)

Two years old

Female

Stray

Been at shelter since May 29

Sweet very social cat!