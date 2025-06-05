Local Catawba College student interning with NCDHHS Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

Catawba College News Service

SALISBURY — Na’Kiah Smith, a Catawba College student, is interning with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) as part of the department’s Experiential Learning & Opportunity Internship Program (ELOIP).

“One of my priorities is to build a sustainable workforce that supports a healthier North Carolina,” NCDHHS Secretary Dev Sangvai said. “The young professionals joining our team are helping us create a more prosperous state for the next generation as we work to protect the health, safety and well-being of all North Carolinians.”

Smith is working on a project with NCDHHS’ Office of Health Equity and Community Engagement. The internship lasts 10 weeks and will incorporate experiential and project-based learning styles assigned to the project area. The internship will increase the intern’s skills in problem-solving, collaboration, organization, data analysis and project management, among others. It will also offer seminars, presentation practice and an immersion event at the end of the 2025 summer cohort experience.

The ELOIP is a paid summer internship and a component of the department’s workforce development initiative. This initiative aims to meet the growing number of residents in North Carolina by increasing the number of professionals who support the state’s systems of care, including health educators, social workers, nurses, environmental health, management and leadership, health promotion, behavioral health and other areas in human services.