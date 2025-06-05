Local alum delivers keynote address at Gray Stone graduation Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

Gray Stone Day School’s keynote speaker at the Class of 2025 graduation ceremony was a familiar face to many in Rowan County.

Health Director Alyssa Harris spoke at her alma mater. The Class of 2007 graduate is someone who speaks tremendously about the importance of communities.

In her current role, Harris brings energy, vision and deep care to the health and well-being of our surrounding communities. She has previously worked as a public health educator and a community health manager. Her dedication to public service was especially evident during the COVID-19 pandemic, where she played a vital role in vaccination efforts and public communication. In 2022, she received the Ronald H. Levine Public Health Award for her contributions to improving health in North Carolina.

Harris holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a master’s degree in health promotion from the University of South Carolina. She is also currently pursuing a doctorate in public health at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She’s known not only for her professional excellence but also for her warmth, optimism and commitment to the future of Rowan County.