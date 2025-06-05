Incidents and felony arrests — June 5 Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A burglary on Majolica Road reportedly occurred between 6 p.m. May 31 and 2 p.m. June 1.

• A motor vehicle theft from Grandeur Drive reportedly occurred between 7:30 and 11:15 a.m. June 2.

• A larceny of a firearm from Packard Drive, Mooresville reportedly occurred between 2:20 p.m. Feb. 2 and 2:20 pm. March 20 and was reported June 2.

• A larceny of a firearm from South Main Street reportedly occurred between noon Jan. 15 and 4:52 p.m. June 2.

• A theft of a motor vehicle from Sylvan Road, China Grove reportedly occurred between 4 p.m. May 21 and 6 p.m. June 1.

• Marcia Clare Lewis, 44, was charged June 2 with possession of a controlled substance on a penal institution premises