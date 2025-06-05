Gray Stone Day School graduates’ future plans Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

(Editor’s note: The Salisbury Post was unable to obtain senior headshots for the Gray Stone Day School Class of 2025. Just like with the high schools in Rowan County, we are proud of our local graduates and all of their hardwork. In an effort to spotlight Gray Stone graduates, the Post is covering their plans for college. This list just includes graduates from Rowan County.)

• Evan Barber: University of South Carolina

• Olivia Barbeto: Virgina Tech

• Peter Bentley: Central Piedmont Community College

• Chloe Bradley: Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

• Xavier Browning: Catawba College

• Gavin Burke: High Point Honors College

• Mason Coley: East Carolina University

• Tyler Conforti: Duke University

• Lilly Dangerfield: Auburn University

• Hannah Draper: Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

• Madison Driscoll: U.S. Air Force

• Delaney Fisher: Rollins College

• Max Foote: Columbia University

• Chase Foreman: Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

• Bladen Goodman: North Carolina State University

• Christopher Grimes: High Point University

• Alex Hedenskog: UNC at Wilmington

• Piper Hippert: Florida Gulf Coast University

• Kylin Insenhour: Forsyth Tech Community College

• Charlotte Jones: Cape Fear Community College

• Eva Lamanno: UNC Chapel Hill

• Katlyn Lemasters: Forsyth Tech Community College

• Jacelle Leonard: Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

• Hannah Lineberry: North Carolina State University

• Caden McLeod: UNC-Charlotte

• Tyler Moore: Catawba College

• Emerie Page: Montana State University

• Dean Parsons: UNC Greensboro

• Arkyn Pethel: Pfeiffer University

• Lynley Pittman: Cape Fear Community College

• Brady Poplin: UNC Chapel Hill

• Hudson Sharp: Georgia Tech

• Elizabeth Strohecker: North Carolina State University

• JD Tysinger: Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

• Nathan Wetmore: UNC Wilmington

• Ella Wilson: University of South Carolina