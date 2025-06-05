Essie Academy’s masquerade ball planned; sponsorships available Published 12:05 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

Karen Kistler

karen.kistler@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Get on your black tie attire and get ready for Essie Academy’s annual Royal Blue and White Masquerade Ball.

Scheduled for June 28 at 8 p.m. the special event, which will include dinner, prizes and dancing, will be held at the Salisbury Elks Lodge #699, 508 S. Main St., Salisbury.

Cost for this signature fundraiser for the school is $55 per ticket, which may be purchased at eventbrite.com.

It was noted in an email from the school’s executive director-principal, Dr. Latisha Feamster, that all proceeds from the event will go to help with the upcoming school year such as school supplies, technology, golf leadership, drill team, field trips, smaller transportation and student exchange program.

Feamster also shared that “in order to make this fundraiser a success,” they are seeking sponsorships, with various levels available. These sponsorship levels are Event sponsor for $5,000; Platinum sponsor for $2,500; Gold sponsor for $1,000; and Silver sponsor for $500. Benefits are offered depending on the sponsorship level secured, some of which include reserved seating, recognition whether on at the event, on the program or website and others.

Potential sponsors may contact them directly by calling 704-232-5282, via email at essiesschool@gmail.com or at the school at 507 W. Innes Street Salisbury, NC 28144.