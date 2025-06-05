Campy, quirky, and full of heart: Piedmont Players brings undead romance to life in 1950s rock ‘n’ roll zombie love story Published 12:05 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

SALISBURY — It’s “Grease” meets “Night of the Living Dead” meets “Romeo and Juliet” in Piedmont Players Theatre’s offbeat summer production of “Zombie Prom.” This is a musical comedy that’s equal parts high school heartbreak, radioactive romance and sock-hop spectacle.

Performing at the Norvell Theater on June 6, 7, 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m., and June 8 and 15 at 2:30 p.m., Zombie Prom promises an unforgettable night of laughter, music and undead charm.

Set in the atomic age of the 1950s, the story follows sweet high school senior Toffee and her rebel love interest Jonny. When her parents and principal force them apart, Jonny hurls himself into a nuclear reactor, only to return as a glowing zombie with unfinished business and an undying love. As prom night nears, Toffee must choose between conformity and true love… even if it means dating the undead.

Directed by Breanna Suarez, the production stars Elijah Miller as the lovable zombie Jonny and Emerson Bishop as the conflicted but courageous Toffee.

“This show is so much fun! I’m always blown away by the insane talent the kids bring, but they’ve truly outdone themselves this time,” Managing Director Kevin Dietzel said. “This show is campy, but it is just as full of heart as it is with laughs.”

Tickets are $16 for adults and $14 for seniors and students. This weekend only, audiences can score half-price tickets using the code DEAD at checkout.

Get ready for an electrifying mix of doo-wop, drama and the undead Grab your poodle skirts, leather jackets, and Geiger counters. It’s time for Zombie Prom.

box office and venue info:

Norvell Theater

135 E. Fisher Street, Salisbury, NC

Box Office: 704-633-5471

Tickets: www.piedmontplayers.com