BrickEd Masters Competition showcases student innovation and teamwork Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

Late last month, J.F. Hurley YMCA was buzzing with excitement as BrickEd and More hosted its highly anticipated BrickEd Masters Competition, bringing an exciting close to the 2024–2025 robotics season. The event featured 16 determined teams — nine from elementary schools and seven from middle schools — who gathered to compete, collaborate and celebrate months of hard work, creativity and innovation.

With family, friends and educators cheering from the sidelines, students demonstrated not only technical skill but also exceptional teamwork and problem-solving under pressure. The atmosphere was electric as each team showcased the culmination of months of coding, building and practicing.

Elementary School Division results

• 1st Place: Carver Coders

• 2nd Place: Southmont Roboducks

• 3rd Place: Southwood Dominators

• Best in Film: Walnut Cove — Ctrl Alt Del

• Coding Award: Southmont Roboducks

• Power Team: North Rowan — Streambot2

Middle School Division results

• 1st Place: Tyro Middle — Code Breakers

• 2nd Place: Oak Grove — Gravity Grizzlies

• 3rd Place: Central Middle — Centrifugal Force

• Coding Award: Southeastern Randolph — Code Command

• Power Team: Trinity Middle — Robodogs

• Best in Film: Southeastern Randolph — Code Command

“The BrickEd Masters Competition continues to grow each year, not just in numbers but in the spirit of innovation and resilience it fosters among students,” the release said. “Congratulations to every team who participated — your future is bright, and we can’t wait to see what you create next.”