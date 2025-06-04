Spencer budget up for public discussion Published 12:06 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

SPENCER — As towns across the state prepare to vote on their annual budgets, the town of Spencer is holding a public hearing on its proposed fiscal year 2026 budget on Thursday.

The hearing falls on what would typically be the Spencer Board of Aldermen’s pre-agenda meeting, rather than a monthly meeting. The budget will likely be on the agenda of the regular meeting on June 10 for a vote, unless the board decides more discussion among board members is necessary. The budget must be adopted before the end of the month.

The proposed budget was submitted by Town Manager Peter Franzese to the board on May 22, and has been available for the public to read at the town clerk’s office during weekday business hours or online anytime at spencernc.gov.

The proposed budget totals $5,150,042 with a tax rate of 62.5 cents per $100 of valuation, an increase of two cents over the current rate. For a homeowner with a house valued at $275,000, that equates to about $95 per year, said Franzese, and it is lower than last year’s budget. The total budgeted amount is down 13 percent from the current year’s budget, with about a seven percent reduction in the general fund, he explained.

Some board members have expressed concern about the town’s inability to raise salaries as originally planned, but there is also understanding that changes on both the state and federal level have left local governments having to tighten belts substantially.

In addition, though there is much construction and development coming in Spencer, either in the works already or in planning stages, that development is not yet officially on the books and so the revenue cannot be counted nor can the increase in valuation.

“We are still in a good place, and if we just keep on doing what we’ve been doing and stay the course, I think we’ll be fine,” said Franzese when he presented the budget.

The public hearing will be held at Spencer Town Hall, 460 South Salisbury Avenue, at 5:30 p.m.