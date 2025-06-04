National Health and Fitness Day promoted wellness for seniors Published 12:06 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

1 of 6

Karen Kistler

karen.kistler@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Rufty-Holmes Senior Center was buzzing with activity on May 28 as it observed National Health and Fitness Day.

Sponsored by Hearing Solutions in Salisbury, the day was held in conjunction with Older Americans Month, with a wide variety of events being offered for seniors to enjoy and resources to learn about.

This year’s theme was “Flip the Script on Aging,” and Bonnie Jones, marketing and media manager at the center, said they were “trying to promote health and wellness with our seniors in ways for people to get involved where they normally wouldn’t think that it’s for them.”

She noted that Angela Hendrix, their fitness manager, runs this event, wanting to offer the day for the seniors, and she helps with vendors and marketing.

Planned for the seniors to participate in were 30-minute demonstrations, which began at 9 a.m. and continued until noon. These included events such as cardio drumming, Zumba, exercise classes, boxing, chair volleyball and Pilates/yoga.

As you age, said Jones, “you don’t think fitness is necessarily going to be something that fits into your day;” therefore, they had these varied demonstrations to show that they have something for everyone going on.

Eva Martin, who was there for the day and joined in the exercise class, said she came to the event “because this is National Health and Fitness Day and they always have very good information. Just a wealth of information. And I try to support Rufty-Holmes,” plus she added that she takes part in several exercise classes and wanted to learn some demonstrations.

In addition to the demonstrations, a large number of vendors were set up in the facility providing information to those visiting that day. There were also screenings taking place and massages offered throughout the day.

Jones said they had “specifically chosen vendors to kind of hit the tip of everything that is in relation to a senior.”

Some of the vendors like Hearing Solutions were returnees to the event.

Dr. Lorin S. Oden and Dr. Sadie L. Mussler, both board certified audiologists, were at their table, chatting with visitors and sharing information.

“We are all about health, and when asked about participating in (the event), because we are all about health, the healthier the body, the healthier the auditory system, it all kind of goes together,” said Oden. “So it’s just a perfect fit for us.”

Mussler said they felt it was important to be a part of this community event because it’s how they “get to be a part of the community, we get out there, our faces are seen. People can feel comfortable with us and get to know us at our base level. And I think it’s really important that you’re building that relationship.”

“We are a family,” said Mussler, which she noted is one of their big core concepts at their office.

For some of the vendors, this was their first time at the event. That was the case for Care Medical Supply. Mary Stevenson, who serves as the business’ customer service manager, said that due to the nature of their business, which is durable medical equipment, they were there.

“We wanted to put ourselves out there, let the seniors come and learn what we can offer them, whether diabetic shoes and things like that,” she said.

She noted they had quite a few people visit the table and ask about the shoes and other supplies they offer and receive the information that was at the table.

Stevenson said that many seniors don’t know about the resources offered to them until they “come and they can see and realize ‘hey, that resource I can use’ and that’s what we’re here for, to help them with those resources, to get what they need.”

Another first timer at this particular event were Ashley Honeycutt and Cacy Honeycutt with Juice Life.

They had multiple types of juices available for people to sample as well as some of their energy bites.

Ashley said that they “love being able to bring healthier options out to the community.”

She noted that they have been in the area for eight years and there were still lots of people that didn’t know they were here.

“So we love to be able to create awareness of healthier foods and healthier options, but also to let people know where we are” and said they like to talk with those that visited them.

Ashley said they feel it is important to attend events such as this and were thankful for the large number that visited their table to try the juices during which time they could also share about the process, which included the fact that they “receive 1,000 pounds of produce everyday and we make fresh juice. We have smoothies, energy bites, wraps, bowls. We have a lot of different items.”

Anita Wallace, who had come for exercise class and was waiting for it to start, visited the vendor room and was checking out the various tables, she said.

Many others were doing the same, as Jones said they had had a good number of people come and were happy with the turnout” noting that the fitness classes had been full, people were visiting the vendors as was evident by their bags of goodies, and they anticipated more to come as the morning continued.