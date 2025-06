Local golf: Swaringen, Lentz win McCanless 4-Ball Published 7:14 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Staff report

SALISBURY — The team of Michael Swaringen and Kevin Lentz won the Championship Flight in the Grady B. McCanless 4-Ball Tournament.

They won 3 and 2 in the final over Bryson Sprinkle and Jaden Sprinkle.