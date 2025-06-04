Incidents and felony arrests — June 4 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Property damage due to vandalism on Mayberry Lane, Mooresville was reported at 9:58 a.m. June 1.

• A larceny from Choate Road reportedly occurred between 1:08 p.m. May 27 and 1:08 p.m. June 1.

• A motor vehicle theft from Cauble Road reportedly occurred between 4:39 p.m. May 30 and 5:49 p.m. June 1.

Salisbury Police reports

• Larceny of automobile accessories from Jake Alexander Boulevard West reportedly occurred between 5 and 7:30 p.m June 1. Total estimated loss was $50.

• Property damage from a hit and run on West Horah Street reportedly occurred between 9 p.m. June 1 and 8:15 a.m. June 2.

• A larceny of automobile accessories from West Henderson Street reportedly occurred between 12:30 and 11:14 p.m. June 2. Total estimated loss was $25.

• John Wesley Kortenhovern, 24, was charged June 2 with possession of a schedule II controlled substance.