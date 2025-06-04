Commissioners move to end $6.7 million Crawford Building renovation Published 12:10 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners indefinitely paused the renovations of the Crawford Building during the meeting on Monday, choosing to delay a project that was estimated to cost the county $6.7 million.

County Manager Aaron Church brought the issue before the board on Monday, asking what direction the members wanted to take after contracted architecture company CPL Architects Engineers Landscape came back with construction plans and an estimated price tag of approximately $6.7 million, consisting of $3.95 million for the renovation and restoration of the 95-year-old Crawford Professional Building, $1.42 million for the expansion of the Rowan County District Attorney’s office and other costs including design, IT and furniture.

The county has owned the building for over two decades, with the most recent plans for its usage alleviating a space crunch for the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office by moving parts of the department into the Crawford Building.

However, the price tag has ballooned recently, with the most recent estimate being up from the $6 million Church presented at the county’s planning retreat in February.

Add the increasing costs to the county’s ongoing space needs study for the Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s office

“I think our conversation has been, with the Crawford Building, they’re doing a space needs study now. It doesn’t make sense to move forward with the Crawford Building until at least when we get that space needs study back. Plus, with the Crawford, cost-per-square-foot is extremely high and then we’re kind of locking in that facility on that corner,” said Board Chairman Greg Edds.

Because of the uncertainty associated with the ongoing study, Church brought the commissioners the option of approving a change order “that would basically end the project, and it would be shelved.” That change order cancelled the project indefinitely and ended the contract with CPL Architects.

“It will be up to the Board of Commissioners to reinstate/revise the project at a future date, if needed,” read the change order option that Church presented.

“What if we (renovated the Crawford Building) and the space needs study came back and said the best thing to do is tear it down and start new construction,” said Vice-Chairman Jim Greene.

After the discussion, the commissioners voted unanimously to approve the change order cancelling the current contract and putting an end to the renovations.