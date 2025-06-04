College softball: Big season for Belfield Published 5:37 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Staff report

GREENSBORO — Kaylyn Belfield (A.L. Brown) batted .431 this season for UNC Greensboro and was named first team All-Southern Conference.

That was the second-best batting average in the conference.

Belfield, a 5-foot-5 outfielder, is a slapper. She went 62-for-144 this season and helped the Spartans finish second in the league. She had two doubles and two triples.

She scored 36 runs, had 12 steals and walked 15 times to boost her on-base percentage to .481.

She had a strong finish, going 4-for-4 in a Southern Conference Tournament game against Mercer. She was named to the all-tournament team.

Belfield is a junior. This was her first season at UNCG after playing two years at Lipscomb.

She was a two-time All-State player at A.L. Brown and was conference player of year in 2021.