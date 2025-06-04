College basketball: Hayden to Lake Michigan College Published 5:11 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Staff report

Champ Hayden, a 6-foot-2 guard who starred in high school at North Hills Christian, has found a new home.

Hayden played as a true freshman in the 2024-25 basketball season in Ohio at Central State University, a Division II program that competes in the SIAC.

He played in 25 games for the Marauders, averaging about 11 minutes per game and scored 77 points, a little over 3 points per game. He shot 32 percent from the field. He had 31 rebounds, 13 assists and 13 steals.

Hayden entered the transfer portal and has committed to Lake Michigan College, a community college in southwestern Michigan. Lake Michigan went 7-17 last season.