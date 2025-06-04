College baseball: UNC plays Friday at noon Published 4:33 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Staff report

UNC baseball will play Arizona on Friday in Chapel Hill in one of the eight Super Regionals.

Super Regionals are best-of-three with the winner advancing to the College World Series.

The first two games of the series, both with noon starts, will be on ESPN2. The third game, if necessary, would be played on Sunday at a time TBA.

South Rowan grad Kane Kepley continues to be a spark-plug for the Tar Heels and made the all-tournament team for the Chapel Hill Regional. Kepley was a second team All-ACC pick for the regular season.

Kepley, a junior transfer from Liberty, leads off for the Tar Heels and plays center field. He has scored a whopping 68 runs, most on the team. His .285 batting average is pumped up to a lofty .449 on-base percentage by 43 walks and 25 HBPs. He has stolen 42 bases in 46 attempts.

UNC doesn’t have as much power as it did last season when it had Vance Honeycutt (Salisbury), but it is scoring more than enough runs to back up stout pitching and finished the season ranked No. 1 in the Coaches Poll.

Junior right-hander Cameron Padgett, an East Rowan grad, has pitched in 13 games for the Tar Heels and is 2-1 with a 4.88 ERA.

Duke is hosting a Super Regional against Murray State.

Louisville hosts Miami in a Super Regional, while Florida State goes to Oregon State. Coastal Carolina will host Auburn.