Carolina Boxer Rescue hosting event at New Sarum Published 12:08 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Come Saturday, people in downtown Salisbury will have a chance to soak up some suds for a good cause.

Carolina Boxer Rescue volunteer Jolaine Blankenship of Salisbury said in an email that the organization is having an event from 2-5 p.m. at New Sarum Brewing Company.

CBR is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that has been rescuing boxers for more than 22 years — getting them into foster homes and ultimately, adopted.

“Our rescue covers North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and most recently, we added Georgia to our coverage area,” Blankenship said. “On Saturday, our event will have live music, food, vendors who are showcasing their dog-related/themed merchandise, raffle and auction items, pics with pups and a ‘kissing booth,’ and several of our ‘alum boxers’ to meet and greet. We are working to not only fundraise, but to drive awareness about our rescue and the benefits/joy of fostering or adopting a rescue dog.”

CBR hosts events like Boxers, Brews and Rockin’ Tunes all across its coverage area to highlight the work of the organization and to encourage other volunteers to get involved in the success stories that make it all worthwhile.

In an impact report on the organization’s website, Executive Director Teresa Whie said that looking back on 2024, “we are filled with pride and gratitue for all that Carolina Boxer Rescues has achieved. Together, we saved 275 boxers from shelters and owners surrenders.”

According to the report, that is the greatest total in a half dozen years.

“In addition to these incredible accomplishments, we prioritized community outreach, hosting events across the three states we serve,” White continued. “Throughout these efforts, we not only shared our mission but also educated citizens about responsible dog ownership and the joy of adopting a rescue.”

Unfortunately, the stakes of the organization’s mission are high.

“While we celebrate these successes, we also pause to honor the the boxers we lost,” White said. “This year, 26 beloved boxers passed away in our care. And for every loss we mourn, we are reminded of the countless others we couldn’t reach. These moments deepen our resolve to save as many boxers as possible and to raise awareness about animal welfare.”

The bulk of boxer adoptions occurred in North Carolina last year with South Carolina representing the second greatest geographic location. Georgia and Virginia also registered on that list. Events like the one at New Sarum on Saturday will make that expanded outreach possible as the organization continues to advance its mission to “balance the health, safety and welfare needs of boxers.”

According to the 2024 impact report, one of the most critical needs is for additional foster homes.

:Every foster household allows us to rescue more boxers in need,” it said. “When you foster, CBR covers all medical expenses for your foster boxer — you just provide the love and care they deserve.”

To learn more, go to carolinaboxerrescue.org/foster/.

New Sarum Brewing Company is located at 109 N. Lee St., Salisbury.