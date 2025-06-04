Arranging flowers for fun Published 12:10 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Flowers, whether giving as a gift or keeping as an item of decoration, can be a great idea. Those wishing to learn how to arrange flowers can sign up for a flower arrangement class led by florist Chelish Moore at Rufty-Holmes Senior Center, 1120 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. S, Salisbury. During the class, Moore will guide the participants step-by-step in making their own summer flower arrangements. All materials will be provided for the class, which is scheduled for June 11 at 2:30 p.m.. Cost is $37 per person, and attendees should call the center at 704-216-7714 to register for the class. The submitted photo show a previous class at the center as attendees work on their various arrangements.