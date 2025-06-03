Two injured in crash that totals four cars in car lot Published 12:04 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

CHINA GROVE — A report of a multi vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 29 South on Friday evening ended in two people being taken to hospital, according to reports.

The accident occurred near Pine Ridge Road and East Thom Street about 7:45 p.m., according to China Grove police. Firefighters were originally called because some witnesses in passing cars reported a vehicle on its roof was on fire. Fortunately the situation was not that dangerous, but power lines were knocked down and there was a small fire on the scene. Two people in a silver, four-door vehicle that was indeed on its roof were injured and were treated at the scene before being taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

Officials did have the road closed at Pine Ridge for a short time to allow access for emergency vehicles and briefly for a landing zone for a helicopter. Medical helicopters were initially called and weather was an initial concern, but they were able to fly. The downed power lines meant the chopper would likely not have been able to land in the nearby field. EMS on the scene canceled the call, opting for ambulance transport.

The vehicle reportedly hit at least one power pole, breaking it and bringing down power lines, causing a small power outage, before then striking a metal sign, fence and at least four cars in the Singer Auto lot.

A representative from Singer Auto confirmed that the four vehicles were totaled, and officials, while continuing to investigate, said they believe speed was a factor in the crash.