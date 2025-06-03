Salisbury to open applications for downtown parking program Published 12:05 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

SALISBURY — Downtown residents, employees, property owners and business owners will soon have a new way to reserve parking close to where they live and work without competing for storefront spaces needed by shoppers and visitors.

At noon on Wednesday, June 18, Salisbury will begin accepting online applications for its downtown parking program, a year-long initiative that formally takes effect July 1 for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Developed with input from merchants, residents and previous pilot projects in 2023 and 2024, the program offers two permit categories. The commercial option provides 32 off-street spaces distributed among the West Fisher Street lot, the City Office Building lower lot and the Central City (Bernhardt) lot. The residential option includes three off-street spaces in the Central City lot along with up to 40 on-street permits that let downtown residents park beyond the posted two-hour limit in the 100 blocks of East and West Council streets. Off-street permits cost $35 a month, or $420 when paid in full for the year; on-street residential permits are $25 a month. All permits are issued on a first-come, first-served basis, one per person, and carry a $10 replacement fee for lost placards.

To secure a space, applicants must submit the downtown parking space application, which will go live at noon on June 18 at DowntownSalisburyNC.com/parking. After staff confirm receipt, the applicant will bring a photo ID, license-plate number and proof of downtown residence, employment or property ownership to the Downtown Development office at 217 S. Main St. Once the lease agreement is signed and payment is made, staff will issue a placard within three to five days for display on the vehicle’s rearview mirror.

The Downtown Parking Program will be administered by the Downtown Development Department, which will track demand and provide updates to the Salisbury City Council as needed throughout the fiscal year. For questions or assistance, call 704-637-7814 or email Sada Troutman at sada.troutman@salisburync.gov during business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.