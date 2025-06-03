Quotes: What board members love about Pops at the Post Published 12:00 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

“I am really proud, as a board and a community, of being able to keep Pops at the Post as a free event that is open to everyone and is completely accessible to the public and that it is an opportunity to hear a really good symphony orchestra in a beautiful setting.

I also really enjoy tailgating. I enjoy being able to get a spot and host my friends and family. That has become a tradition in and of itself. “

— Joe Morris,

president

• • •

“I love that little kids love Pops at the Post and that they enjoy it their way with their friends. The parents love Pops at the Post and our older citizens love Pops at the Post. Even our teenagers. They walk around in their groups and are socializing and getting their ice cream. They love Pops at the Post. Everybody that comes loves it.”

— Audrey Eudy,

vice president

• • •

“My favorite thing about Pops is seeing people of all ages, from all over, enjoy music outside of its traditional setting. It’s freeing to be outdoors and hearing a world class orchestra perform all genres that speak to kids and adults alike.”

— Andrea Anders,

secretary

• • •

“I love that it is a unique Normal Rockwell experience in modern day life.”

— Greg Anderson

• • •

“As a child I could only dream of being a portion to help put this event on each year. We have grown from a parking lot, moved from a loading dock to what I see as a grand future for our city and county. All of us board members I think feel it building in us like a drum beat as we get closer. And this being the first time in the park and making it work is a feeling all its own.”

— Jody Blackwell

• • •

“Pops at the Post embodies the best of Salisbury. People from all walks of life come to listen to acoustic beauty while surrounded by the beauty of Bell Tower Green, all in the good company of neighbors. Art, diversity, beauty, community. It’s all there.”

— Jason Walser

• • •

“Our incredibly talented Salisbury Symphony musicians performing 1812 Overture with the Bell Tower bells ringing with all the church bells ringing and the sounds of the cannon, all under the stars at our Bell Tower Green park.”

— Stephanie Potter

• • •

“I love being able to facilitate something each year that I know the people of Salisbury love. It is a gift and a blessing to be a part of that and seeing it all come together really hammers that home. “

— Winfred Mention

• • •

“For me, there is nothing better than watching a symphony performance, the sun going down and having a drink in my hand. That is the trio of great experiences as we approach the summer. “

— Bill Bucher

• • •

Pops at the Post Board of Directors 2025

• Joe Morris — President

• Audrey Eudy — Vice president

• Andrea Anders — Secretary

• Melissa Robbins* — Treasurer

• Greg Alexander — At large

• Karen Alexander* — Designated seat

• Jody Blackwell — At large

• Winfred Mention – Designated seat

• Stephanie Potter – Designated seat

• Sada Stewart Troutman — Designated seat

• Jason Walser – At large

• Daniel Wiley — Staff

• Director TBA — Staff

* Deceased

