Pops at the Post Q&A Published 12:00 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Where is the concert this year?

This year, the Pops at the Post concert will be held in the Bell Tower Green Park on the stage. The orchestra being led by Daniel Wiley will perform for the first time for our Pops audience on the stage located at 120 S. Church Street in Downtown Salisbury.

What time does the performance start?

The Salisbury Swing Band will perform on the Salisbury Post loading dock from 5-7 p.m. The Pops at the Post orchestra will begin sometime around 7:30 after soundcheck.

How can I follow along?

You can get a handheld fan with the program on the back at the Salisbury Symphony tent located near West Innes Street.

How long does the concert last?

Pops at the Post is typically a two-hour concert, with a 20-minute intermission. There are two planned encores, but families with young children may feel free to leave at any time. Please enjoy the concert, but please respect those guests who many be more focused on the music.

Is there handicapped parking available?

Yes. There is limited handicapped parking in the Salisbury Post Building’s courtyard located on the East side of the building. Placards are required.

Are their restrooms available?

Yes. There are public restrooms in the park. There will also be portable toilets available both for handicapped persons and not.

Is alcohol allowed?

Pops at the Post will be hosting vendors who will be serving beer and wine. Beer and wine must be consumed in the boundaries of the park. No outside alcohol is allowed.

May I bring my dog on a leash?

The only pets allowed are service animals.

Will there be street closures during the event?

The three (Church, Fisher and Jackson) streets immediately surrounding Bell Tower Green Park will be closed on the day of the event. West Innes Street will remain open.

Will there be public parking?

Parking is available throughout downtown Salisbury. The lot behind the former Wells Fargo Building will be reserved for musicians. If you need help in located a parking space, visit the Downtown Salisbury website.

Can I tailgate?

Yes. Tailgating spots will be available along South Church Street and West Fisher Street and will open at 1 p.m. Tailgaters are allowed only one 10-foot by 10-foot tent and are allowed to bring coolers. Tables food and lawn games. Tailgaters must be in position no later than 6 p.m. To purchase your tailgating spot, go to Pops at the Post tailgating 2025 listed on Eventbrite.

May I bring something to cook on if I am tailgating?

Yes, but no open flames are allowed for safety reasons.

What if someone has an emergency of some kind?

Uniformed police as well as Salisbury firefighters are on hand and will be available to assist you.

Where can I donate to the concert?

You may donate at the Salisbury symphony tent. Salisbury Civitans will collect donations during intermission by passing the hats. Donate online at www.givelylively.org/donate/pops-at-the-post-inc/pops-at-the-post-2025.

Is there free Cheerwine again this year?

Yes. Cheerwine and Diet Cheerwine will be available at a trailer on the north side of the park near W. Innes Street.

Is there food available?

Yes. Vendors will be set up along West Fisher and South Jackson streets. This year’s lineup is diverse and all vendors are excited to serve you.

What is the seating situation?

People are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets. VIP seating for sponsors and special guests will be set up directly in front of the stage and appropriately marked around 3:30 p.m.