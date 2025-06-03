Point of pride: Late mayor loved Pops Published 12:00 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

By Jason Walser

Former Mayor Karen Alexander used to say that Pops at the Post was one of her favorite days of the year for Salisbury.

It was a day she spent months preparing for as a cheerleader, fundraiser and active board member. Truly, if there were one event that brought together all of the things our former mayor loved best, it was this public concert.

Mayor Alexander loved beauty. In every form.

She loved beautiful music; she loved well-designed architecture; she loved attractive historic preservation; she loved the beauty in the diversity of people; she loved Salisbury; and she loved the Bell Tower Green.

And she particularly loved it when all of these things came together for a few hours each first Saturday in June for the Pops at the Post concert.

Mayor Alexander often referred to Salisbury as the “Paris of the Piedmont,” and was proud to share with her colleagues across the state that Salisbury had one of the best symphonies in the Southeast. And she was also proud that this symphony put on an outdoor concert that was free to anyone in Salisbury on this one magical day.

Although her schedule was more than full, the mayor made it a priority to serve on the board of directors of Pops at the Post, and she was among the most active board members in the organization. She adored reading proclamations at the event from City Council, and she invited friends from other towns to come see this signature event for our city.

When she appeared on “Charlotte Talks” or on various television interviews, she always brought up Pops at the Post as part of her story about how Salisbury embraced the arts. Even when she was promoting the building of Bell Tower Green nearly a decade ago, she had a vision she shared frequently of Pops being held like it will be held this year — in the middle of the grass from a beautiful stage with gorgeous views of our surrounding community.

After her cancer diagnosis last fall, Mayor Alexander stayed active in planning for this year’s Pops, helping with creative feedback on how the stage could be designed to hold all of the musicians in Bell Tower Green for the first time ever.

She was thrilled to learn that Daniel Wiley would be leading the symphony, and was excited about this year’s first concert for him in Bell Tower Green. She so wanted to be here with us this year.

Pops at the Post is a signature event for the city of Salisbury today because it was a source of pride for Karen Alexander for many years. As you watch the performers on the stage at Bell Tower Green this year, know that this is a dream come true for our former mayor.