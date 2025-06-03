New Pops composer eyes first show Published 12:00 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

While Pops at the Post has been around for two decades, Saturday’s show will be a first for new conductor Daniel Wiley.

Wiley was tapped to be the new director for the Salisbury Symphony last year and will replace long-standing Pops at the Post maestro David Hagy this time around.

He called the opportunity more than just a privilege.

“I am super honored to be joining this tradition that we have,” he said. “It is not just any other concert. There is a lot of history behind this show along with a huge community connection. More than anything, what is most exciting is how it brings so many people together.”

With a slight change of scenery, Pops at the Post will look a little different this year but Wiley is embracing the possibilities.

“This year, the Pops at the Post board made the decision to go over to the bandshell in the park that was built for the orchestras to play in,” Wiley said. “It will be sort of a new lease in a new area, with the migration over there. We are excited about being able to utilize another part of the space of that park while keeping in line with the tradition to where things came from with the connection to the (Salisbury) Post and paying homage to that.”

As he has prepared, those considerations have left him asking the question: What kind of experience can we provide for the community and how can we bring people together?

The title of the program is “Tragedies and Triumphs.”

As such, Wiley said the music will run the gamut of emotions from celebrations and victories to setbacks. Various pieces will transport the audience along that roller coaster throughout the evening.

“We will explore the two extremes of the human existence,” Wiley said. “Everyone has experienced triumph and everyone has experienced tragedies, so it will resonate. I have done this a few times. It is a really fun way to spend an evening.”

Wiley is known around the country for his role as a composer and musical director. Although he has not led Pops at the Post, Wiley said he has shared his impressions of it with others across America.

“I like to talk about this like a block party,” Wiley said. “It’s a Pops concert at the Post but there are all sorts of things to do. There are food trucks, a swing band that plays. I want to welcome as many people as possible to come and enjoy that orchestra, the bands and Salisbury for what it is. Come enjoy the community.”