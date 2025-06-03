Legion baseball: Rowan bats quiet in 4-2 setback Published 9:30 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Staff report

THOMASVILLE — High Point starting pitcher Nick Salas fire-hosed Rowan County’s sizzling bats on Tuesday, as Post 87 took a 4-2 American Legion baseball victory.

The come-from-behind win at Finch Field squared High Point’s record at 1-1. Rowan is 2-2 after opening with four road games. Rowan had scored in double figures in its previous two outings.

Rowan’s home opener at Newman Park has been pushed back to Friday against Mocksville. The scheduled game for Wednesday against Chatham has been canceled.

Things started well for Rowan as Brice Knox got an infield hit in the first inning and Corbin Hales reached on an error. A wild pitch moved both runners up, and Carter Durant delivered a two-run single. But Rowan didn’t score again.

Rowan starting pitcher Eli Graham was sharp early and reached the fourth inning with a 2-0 lead and a low pitch count, but he ran out of fuel. Maddox Perez doubled to put High Point on the board and Chase Young’s sac fly tied the game at 2-all. With the bases loaded and two outs, Rowan called Chase Fisher out of the bullpen, and he got a ground ball to keep the score tied.

Connor Park pitched a strong fifth for Rowan to keep it 2-all.

Rowan had a chance in the sixth — its first serious threat since the first — when Drew Pegram drove a pinch-hit double to deep center and Luke Ponczka singled, but Salas got a strikeout to end the inning.

Durant (0-1) relieved Park and ran into trouble in the sixth. Two throwing errors hurt, and High Point was able to score a go-ahead run and tack on an insurance tally.

Cole Blevins walked with one out in the Rowan seventh, but High Point closer Owen Robinson maintained the 4-2 lead with no problem.

Rowan hit some balls hard, especially Blevins and Knox at the top of the lineup, but High Point outfielders ran everything down.