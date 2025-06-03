‘It is a win-win’: New warehouse at Rowan Vocational Opportunities gives room to grow Published 12:06 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

SALISBURY — It was a special day.

That’s what Gary Yelton, executive director of Rowan Vocational Opportunities, said on the morning of May 29 as a crowd stood in front of their completed 17,000-square-foot warehouse at 2728 Old Concord Road, Salisbury for a ribbon cutting ceremony marking the completion of their building project.

Yelton reminded those in attendance that it was about a year and a half ago that they gathered in this space for a groundbreaking ceremony, “and now here we are,” he said, noting how proud they were to be there on this day.

Rowan County Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Chair Carrie Hanneman began the ceremony welcoming everyone to “celebrate a great accomplishment of this new building” before she turned the program over to Yelton.

Prior to cutting the ribbon, thanks were expressed to many for being there, supporting them and helping them get to this point including the RVO/CVO staff and their consumers; elected officials; the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce; their builders, Cut-Rite Builders in Salisbury; and Greg and Jeff Honeycutt, who Yelton said, “we certainly couldn’t have done it without y’all.”

Yelton also thanked their major manufacturing partners who, he said, provides the work for the clients to do, so that they “can live in the community here and have money to spend.”

These include ABB Mebane, NSI Richelieu, Schneider Electric, Stanley Fasteners, Whitley Monahan Handles, Apseed, Gildan, Lewis Marketing, Premier Machinings, Supply Tech, Pan and American Screw, K2 Golf, Performance Line Products and Professional Trading Group.

He added that over the last four or five years, they had “paid out close to $4 million in client wages, and that money has helped these guys to thrive in our society.”

Another group that Yelton thanked was their donors as he shared appreciation for the support from the community, as he said they could not have done this without these people from the community.

Those donating have included the Blanche and Julian Robertson Foundation, Margaret C. Woodson Foundation, Cannon Foundation, Foundation from the Carolinas, Fred and Alice Stanback, F&M Bank, Food Lion, the Alcorn Family Fund, Greg and Missie Alcorn, David Post Family Foundation, Dyke Messinger and Ames Construction.

Yelton noted that there had been others, some wishing to remain anonymous and he would respect that he said.

He said their capital campaign had been running and they had so far “raised a little bit over $362,000 to help pay for this building.”

On this grand opening occasion, a $25,000 check from Food Lion was also presented, which Yelton said would be going toward the building.

Yelton took this opportunity to share some history of the facility with those gathered pointing out that RVO would soon be celebrating its 60th anniversary as it was founded in 1966.

“Dedicated to creating an environment in which our clients can choose to live and work as individuals within the community,” Yelton said, we are committed to empowering our clients to be active, independent and self-sufficient partners in our society.”

He noted that the facility offers multiple services, including the adult developmental vocational program and invited those touring the facility to meet the consumers and see what they do.

“I know they love to show what they do, and we’re really proud of the things that we’ve accomplished here,” said Yelton.

He pointed out that many may wonder why they added on to a building that was already big.

“Well believe it or not, we were kind of bursting at the seams in our old warehouse and we needed room,” he said. “So we built a new warehouse. This is 17,000 square feet. It’s big! We hope it’s going to help us to continue to grow over the next several years. Maybe one day we will be bursting at the seams in this warehouse.”

Jill Smith, a member of the RVO board said they had considered a smaller building, but decided with construction costs “it made more sense to build a bigger building for a little bit more than a smaller building that wouldn’t have been adequate.”

Before the ribbon was cut, RVO’s Director of Community Affairs Wilson Cherry offered an invocation and blessed the building, and afterwards, everyone was invited to visit inside and see the building and enjoy refreshments.

For many, seeing the project come to a completion was a special event.

Kelly Smith, who had served as the president when this project began, was on hand for the event. Seeing if completed, she said, “It is a win-win, and it was so needed for lots of reasons. (It) gives us a better opportunity to serve the companies and the community.”

Yelton said it means the world to the clients that are there. “It helps provide them with more work to do. It makes it sustainable for the future so that we’ve got plenty of room to bring in new companies and expand so that our clients can make more money and improve their lives.”

For Buddy Broadway, who said he had worked with GE for 37 years and when that plant closed, he continued working with them at RVO, where he had been worked with the group too, said he still goes two mornings a week to work.

“I can’t break the ties with these people. They make a special place in my heart,” he said.

So to see this addition was special to him, as Broadway said that in the other warehouse, there would be things on the floor and they couldn’t get to the racks and having this extra space would help and give them room to expand. He noted that they have had to turn some business down because they didn’t have the needed space and now they would have room to stage it and plan it and grow.