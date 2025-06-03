Incidents and felony arrests — June 3 Published 12:00 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A larceny of a business on Peeler Road reportedly occurred between 12:30 and 2:10 a.m. May 29.

• Property damage due to vandalism on Meadow View Lane reportedly occurred about 9 a.m. May 30.

• An incident of forgery on Mooresville Road, Mount Ulla reportedly occurred between 1:38 p.m. May 20 and 1:38 p.m. May 22.

• Property damage due to vandalism on Airport Road was reported at 2:13 p.m. May 30.

• Property damage due to vandalism on Campbell Road, Woodleaf reportedly occurred between noon April 30 and 9 p.m. May 30, and was reported May 31.

• Travis Michael Hall, 37, was charged May 29 with failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and driving while license is revoked.

• Danny Ray Ketner, 57, was charged May 29 with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Shelby Bradley Grace, 20, was charged May 30 with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to manufacture, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Salisbury Police reports

• Vandalism on South Fulton Street reportedly occurred between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. May 29.

• Property damage on Statesville Boulevard reportedly occurred between 7 p.m. May 28 and 6:45 p.m. May 30.

• Property damage on Jake Alexander Boulevard West was reported about 6 p.m. May 30.

• Police recovered a stolen motor vehicle on Ryan Street at Old Concord Road just after 9 p.m. May 30.

• A personal hit and run injury on Jake Alexander Boulevard West reportedly occurred about 10:28 p.m. May 30.

• An assault on Jake Alexander Boulevard West reportedly occurred between 1:45 and 2:54 a.m. June 1.

• A theft of a motor vehicle from South Merritt Avenue reportedly occurred between 8 p.m. May 30 and 6:30 a.m. May 31, and was reported June 1.

• Property damage from a hit and run on Jake Alexander Boulevard South was reported at 3:15 p.m. June 1.

• A larceny from Klumac Road reportedly occurred between 6:40 and 7 p.m. June 1. Total estimated loss was $1,000.

• Property damage on Laura Kate Avenue reportedly occurred about 2:20 a.m. June 2.

• Keely Shea Smoot, 29, was charged May 30 with felony breaking and entering into cars or other motor vehicles.

• Dyani Shaila Whitaker, 26, was charged May 31 with felony conspiracy to commit a felony (robbery, etc.)

• Machiavelli Prince Amaya, 24, was charged May 31 with felony obtaining property by false pretenses.