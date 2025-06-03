High school baseball: Harrison Ailshie named 3A Player of the Year Published 8:51 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Staff report

All-State teams for each classification were announced by the North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association on Tuesday.

East Rowan pitcher/outfielder Harrison Ailshie was named 3A State Player of the Year.

Ailshie, a junior committed to UNC, had great pitching numbers — 9-1 with a 1.02 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 75.2 innings. He batted .412 with six homers, 18 doubles and 30 RBIs.

West Rowan had three All-State juniors in outfielders Cole Blevins and Maddox Moore and second baseman Carter Durant.

Blevins batted .456 with four homers, 46 runs scored and 25 RBIs. Durant hit .476 with 42 RBIs. Moore batted .449 with 45 runs scored and 19 RBIs. All three also pitched. Moore was the ace for the Falcons with a 9-1 record and a 3.68 ERA.

A.L. Brown grad CJ Gray, who signed with NC State, was named to the 4A All-State team. He socked 11 homers and went 3-1 on the mound.

•••

Carson had four All-Region players.

Pitcher Kendal Sifford was 9-3 with a 1.20 ERA and six complete games.

Third baseman Corbin Hales batted .389 with 22 RBIs.

Shortstop Carson Kirk batted .354 and scored 25 runs.

Second baseman Cameron Williamson batted .346 with 20 RBIs.

•••

Four Mustangs made All-Region.

Pitcher Brady Ailshie, a freshman who is Harrison’s brother, was 7-0 with a 2.81 ERA.

First baseman Hunter Goodman batted .319 with 21 RBIs.

Infielder/pitcher Mason Phelps batted .396 with 30 RBIs and was 4-3 on the mound.

Catcher Krys Hernandez batted .419 with 18 RBIs.