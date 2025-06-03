From the mayor’s desk: ‘A night to remember’ Published 12:10 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Dear Friends,

For the past 19 years, Pops at the Post has been a chance to sit back, relax and listen to fantastic music with our friends and neighbors. This year, the Salisbury Symphony will deliver the first ever Pops at the Post performance from the stage at the Bell Tower Green Park. This incredible night has become a Salisbury tradition, and it would not be possible without the generosity from members of our community. On behalf of the citizens of Salisbury, I offer our sincere thanks to:

Fred and Alice Stanback

Salisbury Post

Gerry Hurley

Julian and Blanche Robertson Family Foundation

F&M Bank

Duke Power

Novant

Trinity Oaks Retirement Community and Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab

City of Salisbury

Miller Davis Agency

Global Contact Services

David Post

Barb and Cliff Sorel

Elm Street Farm

Carter Law Group

I also want to thank the Pops at the Post Committee who work numerous hours throughout the year to make this event a success. Be sure to join us on June 7 at 7:30 p.m. in Downtown Salisbury for a night to remember.

Sincerely,

Tamara Sheffield