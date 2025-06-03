From the mayor’s desk: ‘A night to remember’
Published 12:10 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Dear Friends,
For the past 19 years, Pops at the Post has been a chance to sit back, relax and listen to fantastic music with our friends and neighbors. This year, the Salisbury Symphony will deliver the first ever Pops at the Post performance from the stage at the Bell Tower Green Park. This incredible night has become a Salisbury tradition, and it would not be possible without the generosity from members of our community. On behalf of the citizens of Salisbury, I offer our sincere thanks to:
- Fred and Alice Stanback
- Salisbury Post
- Gerry Hurley
- Julian and Blanche Robertson Family Foundation
- F&M Bank
- Duke Power
- Novant
- Trinity Oaks Retirement Community and Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab
- City of Salisbury
- Miller Davis Agency
- Global Contact Services
- David Post
- Barb and Cliff Sorel
- Elm Street Farm
- Carter Law Group
I also want to thank the Pops at the Post Committee who work numerous hours throughout the year to make this event a success. Be sure to join us on June 7 at 7:30 p.m. in Downtown Salisbury for a night to remember.
Sincerely,
Tamara Sheffield