Freedom and unity: Celebrate Juneteenth in Kannapolis Published 12:04 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

KANNAPOLIS — The city will celebrate Juneteenth this year under the theme of freedom and unity, according to the Juneteenth Community Collaboration Committee. Juneteenth is known as the final Independence Day for enslaved people in America.

The event, scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. at Veteran’s Park on June 19, will “commemorate our history, rejoice in the present and pave the way for a better tomorrow,” according to a press release.

The events are open to the public, and are designed to be an opportunity to learn, connect and rejoice in the spirit of community and progress. There will be music and entertainment, with vendors offering unique crafts, inspiring speakers and delights from local food trucks.

Veterans Park is at 119 North Main St. and the event is followed by a Cannon Ballers baseball game at 6 p.m.

The Kannapolis Juneteenth Community Collaboration Committee is comprised of dedicated members from various organizations and sponsors, including the A.J. Harris Empowerment Academy, Bethel Baptist Church Ministries, Bethel Enrichment Center, Cabarrus Health Alliance, city of Kannapolis, Downtown Kannapolis Incorporated (DKI), Concord-Cabarrus MLK Celebration Committee, Food Lion, Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, and Keeping up with Kannapolis.

This event aims to help attendees learn about the history and importance of Juneteenth, which marks the day that Union soldiers in the Civil War arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced that all enslaved people were free, effectively ending slavery in the last state where it was still prevalent. 1865 was two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, which became official on Jan. 1, 1863.

On June 15, 2021, the U.S. Senate unanimously approved the bill making Juneteenth a legal public holiday, and on June 17, President Joe Biden signed the bill into law, making “Juneteenth” a federal holiday.