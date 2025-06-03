Dear Neighbor: Feeling safe to be unsafe Published 12:00 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

By Kim Porter

Parents often worry about their child’s safety. When I was a child, I overheard my mother on the phone saying: “Why should we keep our children inside during a rainstorm? Tell them to put on their sneakers and go play in the rain.” Parents often worry about their child’s safety and apparently the neighborhood moms were afraid wet feet could cause ringworm. Sending me out to play in the rain with shoes on made her feel safe for me in a possibly unsafe situation.

One of the joys and healthy experiences I personally have is to have friends and colleagues who challenge my thinking, my cultural participation, my desire to be giving more than I am taking. I participate in a monthly “article reading” group sponsored by Art and Soul Rowan. We select articles and see how they fit cultural issues. This past month, Dr. Erin Wood, while adjusting to changes in her life, said “I am feeling safe to be unsafe.”

That statement sparked my belief that ‘fear’ can force me to find ‘safety.’ If I am barefooted in the woods, I might put on boots to feel safe? If I strongly disagree with a friend, I may reserve my feelings to maintain my friendship? And what if I am appalled at the current political environment; do I keep quiet in order to feel safe? Or if I voted for the present political leadership, am I a bit embarrassed and stay quiet and safe?

Erin forced me to rethink my fears concerning safety in an environment that is challenging my freedoms, my due process and my constitutional ability to express myself. I do not have to accept my inability to be free because of fear. I can remain ignorant and feel safe. I am participating in a world that can ban concepts such as human rights or equality of humankind, or inquiry into our climate. When will I feel safe to be unsafe?

It is a struggle to feel safe, when so much is unsafe. It is difficult to go beyond my fears. It is problematic to reach beyond where I am and take the chance to be put down, taunted, or even arrested for challenging the system. Caesar Chavez, the leader of the migrant workers who boycotted grapes in the ’70s and ’80s, once asked me to put on my coat and tie (I was a dacheke/sandals professor), and attend a high-ranking board meeting and speak truth to power. He helped me be safe in an unsafe event. He reminded me that they would accept my words more than his. Why? Because I had a Ph. D., taught in the local college and was socially one of them. He said we need to meet them where they are as they are. He helped me feel safe in an unsafe environment.

Today’s environment is unsafe, but I need to feel safe in addressing all the myths and misinformation I am confronted with and act accordingly.

“Dear Neighbor” authors are united in a belief that civility and passion can coexist. We believe curiosity and conversation make us a better community.