Legion baseball: Rowan run-rules Mocksville for first win Published 4:56 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

Staff report

MOCKSVILLE — The bad news for Brice Knox was that he made two outs in the first inning.

The good news for Knox was his two trips to the plate meant Rowan County’s American Legion team had batted around.

Rowan sent 11 to the dish in the top of the first at Mando Field, scored seven runs and went on to obliterate Mocksville 14-2 in five innings. While Knox had no luck early, he joined the fun before it was over. He singled home Rowan’s 14th run in the fourth.

Rowan County had 13 hits in the abbreviated game, including no-doubt, two-run homers by Cole Blevins and Carter Durant, a pair of powerful rising seniors at West Rowan.

Blevins launched a rocket to right with Luke Ponczka on base in the third inning to boost the lead to 9-1.

Durant followed Corbin Hales’ head-first-slide double in the fourth with the shot into the foliage that made it 11-1.

Brant Graham’s two-run double was the key blow in the first inning. Blevins, who went 3-for-3, had run-scoring singles in the second and fourth. Gaige Scruggs also had a pair of run-scoring singles.

Marshal Faw and Ponczka scored two runs each. Eli Graham got a run home with a sac fly. After Rowan started subbing, relief pitcher Chase Fisher slammed a double off the wall.

Fisher, who allowed an unearned run in the fifth followed Kendal Sifford, who was in charge for four innings on the mound. After allowing a homer to Andrew Daywalt, the first man he faced, Sifford (1-0) was close to flawless. He struck out six, walked none and allowed two hits.

The lopsided victory was the first as Rowan Legion head coach for Seth Graham, who has been part of a number of wins as acting head coach.

Rowan is going to be busy in June and plays Randolph County at McCrary Park on Monday night.