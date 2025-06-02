Legion baseball: Rowan routs Randolph Published 10:48 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

Staff report

ASHEBORO — The numbers that best explain Rowan County’s 10-1 romp over Randolph County on Monday were 543, 643 and another 643 — baseball’s scoring code for the three double plays that stifled potential Randolph threats in the second, third and fifth innings.

Randolph Post 45 (2-2) was getting the lead-off man on base more often that not, but Rowan infielders were gobbling up ground balls and erasing them. Rowan second baseman Carter Durant was the middle man on all three DPs, so even on a night when he went 0-for-3 at the plate he helped immensely.

Rowan was gifted with double-figure walks by Randolph hurlers, so Rowan (2-1) was able to score 10 runs even while leaving a whopping 14 men on base.

Outfielder Cole Blevins is leading off but has nine RBIs after three games. His two-run double in the second inning was Rowan’s only extra-base hit and was the key hit in the game. Blevins added a two-run single in the third for a four-RBI night.

The other starters who had excellent offensive nights for Rowan were 8 and 9 hitters Eli Graham and Gaige Scruggs.

Scruggs chopped a turf hit over the first baseman’s head to put two men on in front of Blevins’ two-run double. Scruggs’ two-out bunt single loaded the bases in front of Blevins’ two-run single.

Graham kept finding holes. He had three hits and knocked in two.

Dylan Carter came off the bench to play left field and went 2-for-2.

On the mound, Marshal Faw (1-0) shut out Randolph for the first four innings and allowed only one hit. Randolph scored its lone run on a sac fly in the fifth. That’s the inning when Brant Graham relieved Faw. Graham gave up a few hits, but with the help of a twin killing that ended the fifth, he had no trouble closing out the game.

Rowan’s major inning was a four-run fourth that featured five consecutive singles. Brice Knox and Corbin Hales knocked in runs with two-out hits.

Rowan had 13 hits and made one error.

Rowan plays High Point on Tuesday with a 6 p.m. first pitch at Finch Field.