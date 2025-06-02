High school softball: Kluttz, Shulenburger, Stewart lead SPC honorees
Published 3:02 pm Monday, June 2, 2025
All-SPC:
Player of the Year – Lily Kluttz, East Rowan
Pitcher of the Year – Arabelle Shulenburger – West Rowan
Coach of the Year — Shane Stewart, South Rowan
East Rowan — Lily Kluttz, Camryn Perkins, Kori Miller, Eleni Miller, Madi Tigert
West Rowan — Arabelle Shulenburger, EA Nance, Reese Poole, Riley Haggas, Raney Phelps
South Rowan — Cressley Patterson, Leisha Carter, Remi Hagerty
Carson — Peyton Hollar
Central Cabarrus — Kinley Hood, Haley Rezy, Chloe Phillips
NW Cabarrus – Haylee Ellis
Concord — Alexa Hooks, Anamaria Shuman
Lake Norman Charter — Morgan Gadd, Ilyana Smith