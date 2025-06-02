High school girls soccer: Raiders lead All-SPC honorees
Published 2:26 pm Monday, June 2, 2025
All-SPC
South Rowan — Margo Maples, Cailynn Withers, Avery Rawlings
Carson — Allie Martin, Caylee Miracco
West Rowan — Tempe Jones
East Rowan — Arden Miller
Concord — Piper Martin
Robinson — Aaliyah Molina Rodriquez, Liz Bernard Robinson
Lake Norman Charter — Kate Robinson, Caroline Mercuri, Isabella Thamodharan, Madison Buffington, Alex Bach, Isabella Stafford
NW Cabarrus — Megan Story, Talia Bonanno, Hayden Koontz
Central Cabarrus — Alexandria Colligan, Marley Davis, Ella Hicks, Leslie Rodriguez
Player of the Year – Robinson, Lake Norman Charter
Keeper of the Year – Maples, South Rowan
Coach of the Year – Brian Bell, South Rowan