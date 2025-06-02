High school girls soccer: Raiders lead All-SPC honorees Published 2:26 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

All-SPC

South Rowan — Margo Maples, Cailynn Withers, Avery Rawlings

Carson — Allie Martin, Caylee Miracco

West Rowan — Tempe Jones

East Rowan — Arden Miller

Concord — Piper Martin

Robinson — Aaliyah Molina Rodriquez, Liz Bernard Robinson

Lake Norman Charter — Kate Robinson, Caroline Mercuri, Isabella Thamodharan, Madison Buffington, Alex Bach, Isabella Stafford

NW Cabarrus — Megan Story, Talia Bonanno, Hayden Koontz

Central Cabarrus — Alexandria Colligan, Marley Davis, Ella Hicks, Leslie Rodriguez

Player of the Year – Robinson, Lake Norman Charter

Keeper of the Year – Maples, South Rowan

Coach of the Year – Brian Bell, South Rowan