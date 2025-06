High school girls soccer: All-Region teams announced Published 6:44 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

Staff report

A number of local girls were named to North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association All-Region teams.

In 2A, senior Addie Griffth and junior Maddie Crabb made All-Region from Salisbury.

In 1A, Gray Stone seniors Ella Wilson and Geogia Sangster made All-Region.

In 4A, A.L. Brown junior Jocelyn Salazar made All-Region.

In 3A, South Rowan freshman Avery Rawlings and junior Cailynn Withers made All-Region. West Rowan sophomore Peyton Hand and senior Tempe Jones made All-Region. Carson senior Allie Martin and sophomore Caylee Miracco made All-Region.