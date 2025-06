High school boys tennis: 7 Rowan players make All-SPC Published 2:42 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

All-SPC:

East Rowan – Blake Matthews, Will Kesler

Carson — Karson Sloop, Will Welch

West Rowan — Dylan Parrish, Max Brown

South Rowan – Sawyer Basinger

Lake Norman Charter — Tejas Sridhar, Rohan Manargudi, Dylan Bender, Alex Moon

NW Cabarrus – Caleb Mann

Cemtral Cabarrus — Ethan Brewer

Player of the year – Tejas Sridhar – Lake Norman Charter

Coach of the Year – Kim Schild – Lake Norman Charter