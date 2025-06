High school boys golf: East’s McIntyre tops in SPC Published 2:50 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

All-SPC:

East Rowan — Brady McIntyre, Brody Benfield

South Rowan – Dane Wheeler

Carson — Jacob Rockwell

West Rowan — Samuel Faulkner

Lake Norman Charter — Tripp Burns, Tyler Burroughs, Brady MacFee

NW Cabarrus — Logan Swanger

Player of the Year – McIntyre, East Rowan

Coach of the Year – Kerry Snyder, Lake Norman Charter