High school baseball: Ailshie, Sifford, Graham lead SPC honors
Published 4:11 pm Monday, June 2, 2025
All-SPC:
Player of the Year – Harrison Ailshie, East Rowan
Pitcher of the year – Kendall Sifford, Carson
Coach of the year – Seth Graham, West Rowan
East Rowan — Harrison Ailshie, Krys Hernandez, Zeke Stewart, Mason Phelps
West Rowan — Brody Pope, Brice Knox, Maddox Moore, Eli Graham, Brant Graham, Carter Durant, Cole Blevins
Carson — Kendal Siff0rd, Cameron Williamson, Corbin Hales
South Rowan — Conner Coy, Lucas Cox
Lake Norman Charter — Trevor Cook, Corey Bean, David Wignot
Robinson — Jake Barbee
Central Cabarrus — Garret Black
Concord — Mason Porter
NW Cabarrus — Ben Able