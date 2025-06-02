High school baseball: Ailshie, Sifford, Graham lead SPC honors Published 4:11 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

All-SPC:

Player of the Year – Harrison Ailshie, East Rowan

Pitcher of the year – Kendall Sifford, Carson

Coach of the year – Seth Graham, West Rowan

East Rowan — Harrison Ailshie, Krys Hernandez, Zeke Stewart, Mason Phelps

West Rowan — Brody Pope, Brice Knox, Maddox Moore, Eli Graham, Brant Graham, Carter Durant, Cole Blevins

Carson — Kendal Siff0rd, Cameron Williamson, Corbin Hales

South Rowan — Conner Coy, Lucas Cox

Lake Norman Charter — Trevor Cook, Corey Bean, David Wignot

Robinson — Jake Barbee

Central Cabarrus — Garret Black

Concord — Mason Porter