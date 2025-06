College softball: Season ends for Vols, Clarke Published 6:09 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

Staff report

OKLAHOMA CITY — The season ended for Tennessee Vols softball on Monday with a 2-0 loss to Texas in the World Series.

Emma Clarke (West Rowan) had a successful freshman season, playing in 43 of Tennessee’s 64 games and making 33 starts.

Clarke batted .216 with two homers, seven doubles and 12 RBIs.

She was the regular DP for the Vols (47-17) down the stretch and had two hits in the World Series.