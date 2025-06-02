College baseball: Big finish for Jake; Leffew wins as Deacs stay alive Published 5:08 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

From staff reports

CONWAY, S.C. — Jake Hunter (East Rowan) had a great finish to his college career on Sunday.

Hunter pitched four scoreless innings to close out East Carolina’s 11-4 win against Florida in the Conway Regional.

Hunter allowed four hits, walked one and struck out three. He was making his 28th appearance of the season for the Pirates and had a 2-3 record with four saves.

East Carolina was eliminated from the regional on Sunday night by a 1-0 loss to host Coastal Carolina. The Chanticleers advanced to the Super Regional.

•••

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Haiden Leffew (South Rowan) was the winning pitcher in Wake Forest’s 7-6 victory against Tennessee on Sunday night in the Knoxville Regional.

The sophomore lefty entered the game to pitch the top of the ninth with the scored tied 6-all and struck out all three men he faced.

Leffew improved to 4-1 afterWake Forest prevailed on a walk-off walk in the bottom of the inning.

Wake lost its first game in the regional, but then won three straight to stay alive. The Demon Deacons play Tennessee again on Monday night to determine which team advances to the Super Regional.

•••

CHAPEL HILL — UNC battered Oklahoma 14-4 at home on Monday to advance to the Super Regional.

Kane Kepley (South Rowan) scored one run for the Tar Heels and stole his 42nd base of the season.

Kepley had two hits and scored twice in a loss to Oklahoma on Sunday.

•••

Duke has advanced to the Super Regional. Eric Tyler (South Rowan) is the recruiting coordinator and hitting coach for the Blue Devils.