Some common sense advice from emergency services at start of hurricane season Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 1, 2025

By Elisabeth Strillacci

Hurricane season for the Atlantic Coast begins officially June 1, but this spring has already seen more than its average share of severe thunderstorms including heavy winds, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association has predicted a 60-percent chance of an above-normal season for 2025. The official N.C. hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, but the peak period for named storms, when N.C. is most vulnerable, is usually from mid-August through late October. NOAA anticipates a range of 13 to 19 named storms this season.

Recent heavy winds in thunderstorms over this spring have brought flash flooding, downed trees and along with them, downed power lines. They’ve brought fires from both lines falling and from lightning strikes.

And at the same time the county is experiencing more severe weather, Memorial Day weekend was the unofficial opening to summer, which brings time spent at pools, lakes and on beaches.

To help residents prepare and feel more confident, the Post talked with members of the Rowan County Emergency Management team and asked for advice on where to find information, how to prepare, and how to handle storms when they come.

Allyson Summitt, planner for Emergency Services, Emergency Management, EMS and Fire Division was happy to answer our questions.

“As your Emergency Management team, we’ve seen firsthand how quickly a sunny day can turn into a dangerous one. Whether it’s strong thunderstorms, flash flooding or even a tropical system coming up from the coast, the weather in North Carolina keeps us on our toes,” said Summitt. “The good news? A little preparation now goes a long way when the skies turn dark. We’ve pulled together some helpful tips from ReadyRowan.org, Ready.gov, and the National Weather Service — plus some good, common-sense advice we’ve learned from years of experience right here in our own community.”

It all starts with knowing when a weather event is coming. There are old ways of having an idea — watching the animals, the skies and knowing when there is a change in the air, and Rowan County does have some incredible weather watchers. But most who work or are engaged in their day won’t have the time to pay attention to subtle signs, and that’s when the following advice comes into play.

Sign up for Everbridge Alerts at ReadyRowan.org. It’s free, and they will send updates straight to your phone or email about severe weather, road closures, evacuations and more.

Grab a weather radio. Battery-powered or hand-crank NOAA radios are especially important when the power or cell service is out.

Follow the National Weather Service and tune in to local news when storms are brewing.

“We, as emergency management professionals, meteorologists and NWS personnel from across the region, are on a chat together, helping and supporting each other with real-time information,” said Summitt, and by following its posts, residents get the benefit from that shared information. “Ensure that everyone in your family can receive alerts, including those with hearing, vision or mobility impairments.”

There are some, known as “preppers,” who will be ready for just about anything that comes, but everyday citizens need to gather a kit of supplies designed to just get through a few days. Emergency management experts recommend gathering the following:

Water (1 gallon per person per day); food that doesn’t need to be cooked; flashlights and batteries; first aid supplies; battery packs or solar chargers for your phone; medications and hygiene items; a manual can opener; cash (just in case cards don’t work); a few games, books, or comfort items for kids; and don’t forget pets, baby needs or any special medical items.

Other preparation includes getting your home ready before the storm happens, not when it arrives. Start by trimming any weak tree branches near the house or driveway. Clean out the gutters, more leaves and debris are coming and if they are full, they will overflow. If you have outdoor furniture or decorations that you leave out that could blow away or around, secure them. If you are in a flood-prone area, think about sandbags or some sort of barrier system.

“Skip the ‘X’ tape on windows — we’ve all seen it, but it doesn’t help,” added Summitt. “Use storm shutters or stay away from glass during high winds.”

As much as we have all come to rely on cell phones and WiFi/internet, that’s likely going to go down in a severe storm, and if power goes out, so does internet. Make a plan ahead to stay in touch with family by writing down important phone numbers so you are not relying on getting them off your phone. Choose a family meeting spot and make sure everyone knows it. Pick someone outside Rowan County that can help your family stay connected, and consider walkie-talkies as a way to stay in touch with nearby neighbors.

If a tornado warning is issued or the wind is blowing like mad and you want to be safe, get to the lowest floor, an interior room, and away from windows. Bathrooms, closets and interior hallways make great storm shelters, said Summitt. If you are in a mobile home and you can get to a sturdier structure before the storm hits, do.

As summer activities increase, it’s normal to want to be outside and to resist allowing a possible storm to ruin your day of fun. But.

“Lightning is no joke. We hear every year, “But it wasn’t raining!” — if you hear thunder, you’re close enough to be struck,” said Summitt.

If you hear thunder, get out of water immediately — pools, lakes, even the bathtub. Avoid standing under trees or open shelters, such as gazebos. Wait at least 30 minutes after the last rumble of thunder before heading back outside.

If the worst happens and someone is hit by lightning, “call 911, and if they’re unresponsive, start CPR. It’s safe to touch them — lightning doesn’t leave a charge behind,” said Summitt.

If a house, car or tree is struck by lightning, it is generally safe to touch after the strike — lightning doesn’t leave a lingering charge — but always use caution and check for hazards like fire, falling limbs or downed power lines before approaching.

Summitt says the old adage “turn around, don’t drown” is intensely accurate. “We say it every year because it’s always true: Don’t try to drive through flooded roads,” she said. “Even a foot of water can sweep a car away, and you never know what’s beneath the surface — washed-out pavement, debris or a downed power line. And if a road’s flooded, blocked or barricaded, it’s closed for a reason.”

911 is an incredible tool that can save lives, but in a crisis, there are times to call, and times not to call. Call for life-threatening emergencies, fires, people who are trapped, downed power lines and medical issues that arise during a storm.

“Please don’t call 911 to report power outages, ask for weather updates or check road conditions,” Summitt said. There are other resources for those.

Rowan County’s Emergency Management Services works on an ongoing basis to prepare for severe weather and issues it can bring.

“We want you to know, we don’t just sit back and wait for storms,” Summit said. “Rowan County Emergency Management works around the clock to monitor forecasts in real time; coordinate with local police, fire, EMS and public health officials; activate the Emergency Operations Center when needed; preposition resources where they’ll be most needed; and keep you informed through Everbridge, social media and our website.”

Still, no matter how much anyone plans, weather can still bring surprises, and it is important to know available resources.